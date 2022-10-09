Nearly 50% would vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for presidency: Report

Dwayne Johnson, aka, The Rock, was favoured by nearly 50 percent of voters to run for the future presidentship, as per a poll by PEOPLE.



Earlier in 2021, the actor was named PEOPLE's No.1 Reason to Love America, and told PEOPLE that being considered someone people wanted in the White House was a "humbling honor."



"I love our country to my core and I'm endlessly grateful for the opportunities I've had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors," he told PEOPLE then. "In a lot of ways, I'm indebted to our great country for it."

However, recently during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the WWE star ruled out any aim to run for presidentship, "It's "off the table," the actor said.

"I will say this because it requires the B-side to this," Johnson said. "I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy."

The Jungle Cruise actor said that being a father to his three kids Simone Johnson, 21, Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4 is the most important thing to him, and will always be "No. 1."

"Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter's growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that's what the presidency will do. So my No. 1 priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the No. 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."