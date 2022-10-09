'I have always been a fan of Babar Azam,' West Indies great says

West Indies cricketing great Sir Vivian Richards speaks during an interview with Geo News in Lahore, on October 9, 2022. — Photo by reporter

LAHORE: West Indies cricketing great Sir Vivian Richards said Sunday that he has always been a fan of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.



"Babar is often criticised for being a technical batter, but I think he's not like Mohammad Rizwan and other flamboyant cricketers," Richards — who is in Lahore for the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) — said while speaking to Geo News.

The cricketing great added that the Pakistani skipper is a player who plays "silently" and achieves his milestones. "He's done that time and again," he said.

On Pakistan's 4-3 T20I series loss to England, Richards said that he was upset for the Men In Green, but noted that the visiting team played fine cricket in Lahore.

Richards said that England will be a team to look out for when Pakistan compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup — scheduled to start in Australia on October 16.

Richards, who is currently mentoring Gwadar Sharks in the PJL, said Babar and Rizwan are playing tremendously, therefore, the middle order does not get much chance to play.

However, he noted that the skipper will need to work on the performance of the middle order as they will need to rise up to the occasion when the top batters are sent packing at an early stage of a match.

But he noted that Pakistan is a "skilled team" and they will regain form in the upcoming world cup.

The Men In Green are currently in Christchurch, where they are participating in a triangular T20I series along with New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Pakistan currently leads the series with two wins in two matches, having defeated both sides.