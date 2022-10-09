 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish shows off quirky sense of style during Environmental Media Association Awards

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Pop sensation Billie Eilish showed off her quirky sense of style as she attended the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The singer-songwriter opted for a head-turning dress for the event, as which she was joined by her mother, Maggie Baird.

Numerous other figures from the entertainment industry were present at the star-studded function, including actress Malin Åkerman and Twilight star Nikki Reed.

Eilish posed up on the red carpet in a silky olive green co-ord that featured a baggy button-up blouse and oversized trousers.

The Bad Guy songwriter contrasted the dominant tone of her outfit with a set of jet-black boots.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The Grammy-winning songwriter added some shine to her look with several articles of jewelry.

Eilish and Baird made a point of holding their respective awards while they posed for a few shots during the ceremony.

Photo credits:DailyMail
Photo credits:DailyMail

The mother-daughter duo also stayed close while the latter of the pair addressed the crowd in attendance.

The Happier Than Ever singer appeared to be happy to see EMA's CEO Debbie Levin, whom she hugged during the event.


More From Entertainment:

Prince William once teased Harry by disguising as Duke's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince William once teased Harry by disguising as Duke's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy
Jennifer Garner’s PDA-filled picture with boyfriend John Miller goes viral

Jennifer Garner’s PDA-filled picture with boyfriend John Miller goes viral
Kanye West eyes 2024 presidential race amid 2020 loss

Kanye West eyes 2024 presidential race amid 2020 loss
Sofia Vergara once again proves she is a true queen in dramatic print suit

Sofia Vergara once again proves she is a true queen in dramatic print suit

Royal family shares touching update on the Queen’s steadfast friend Emma

Royal family shares touching update on the Queen’s steadfast friend Emma
King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service
King Charles and Prince William's attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK

King Charles and Prince William's attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK
Janet Jackson reunites with niece Paris and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

Janet Jackson reunites with niece Paris and fans can’t stop adoring the duo
Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos

Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos
Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life

Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life
King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report

King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report
Reason behind Scooby-Doo's absence from Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' revealed

Reason behind Scooby-Doo's absence from Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' revealed