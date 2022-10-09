Billie Eilish shows off quirky sense of style during Environmental Media Association Awards

Pop sensation Billie Eilish showed off her quirky sense of style as she attended the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The singer-songwriter opted for a head-turning dress for the event, as which she was joined by her mother, Maggie Baird.

Numerous other figures from the entertainment industry were present at the star-studded function, including actress Malin Åkerman and Twilight star Nikki Reed.

Eilish posed up on the red carpet in a silky olive green co-ord that featured a baggy button-up blouse and oversized trousers.

The Bad Guy songwriter contrasted the dominant tone of her outfit with a set of jet-black boots.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The Grammy-winning songwriter added some shine to her look with several articles of jewelry.

Eilish and Baird made a point of holding their respective awards while they posed for a few shots during the ceremony.

Photo credits:DailyMail

The mother-daughter duo also stayed close while the latter of the pair addressed the crowd in attendance.

The Happier Than Ever singer appeared to be happy to see EMA's CEO Debbie Levin, whom she hugged during the event.



