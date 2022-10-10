Camilla leaves door open to reconciliation between royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Consort Camilla wanted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to return to the royal family as she has left the door open to reconciliation.



According to royal expert and biographer Angela Levin, Camilla’s belief is ‘you never ditch your family.’

Angela told Daily Mail, “You always leave the door open. If they want to come back in, they can.”

She said, “I think that's a very important feeling that she has, but I think they have got to have respect. Harry and Meghan have got to change the way they are doing things."

Prince Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from royal duties back in 2020.

The couple moved to US with their son Archie and welcomed their second child Lilibet in 2021.