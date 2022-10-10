 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
Instagram, Twitter confirm Kanye West accounts restrictions

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Social media sites Instagram and Twitter said they have restricted the accounts of US rapper Kanye West over posts slammed as anti-Semitic.

A spokeswoman for Twitter told AFP on Sunday that West´s account was locked due to a violation of the social media platform´s policies.

And a spokesperson for Instagram parent Meta told AFP the group had deleted content -- without specifying which posts -- from West´s account for violating its rules.

Instagram also restricted his account, which may involve preventing him from posting, commenting or sending private messages, according to the same source.

No stranger to controversy, West, who has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder, was previously banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours in March, amid an acrimonious divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian. (Web Desk/AFP)

