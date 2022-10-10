Tom Holland, Zendaya set adorable couple goals as they take tour of Louvre in Paris

Tom Holland and Zendaya have taken their romance to France as they were clicked on a romantic date in Paris over the weekend.

The Spider-Man No Way Home couple made a rare public appearance together on Friday as they were pictured holding hands while taking a special tour at the Louvre.

The British actor and the Emmy Award-winning actress, both 26, were pictured listening attentively as a tour guide pointed at one of the artworks displayed at the famed museum.

For the day-time outing in Paris, the Euphoria actress opted for a chic look as she wore a light blue oversized blouse with the long sleeves rolled up towards her elbows.

She kept her hair tied in a stylish up do with bangs framing the side of her head and accessorized her look with a pair of glasses, a black cross-over body bag and a black watch on.

Holland, on the other hand, looked stylish in a long-sleeved, black-and-white striped sweater which he tucked into the waist of his black pants.

Zendaya and Holland have been romantically linked to each other since July 2021, after meeting on set of their first Spider-Man movie two years earlier. The couple has been very private about their dating.