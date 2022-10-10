Bella Hadid proud of ‘fearless’ sister Gigi for speaking out against Kanye West

Bella Hadid reportedly felt proud of sister Gigi Hadid after she stood up for Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson over Kanye West brutal criticism.

An insider close to Hadid family told Hollywood Life that the whole clan is proud of how “fearless” the supermodel is for speaking her mind.

“Bella is so proud of her sister for standing up for Gabriella and speaking out against Kanye,” the source told the outlet. “She loves that Gigi had the courage to say what so many people were thinking.”

“Her bravery got the ball rolling and encouraged other people to speak up too. Even if Gigi wasn’t her sister Bella would still admire her,” the insider added. “The whole family is very proud of Gigi and how fearless she is.”

“It does concern them, because they don’t want her to be dealing with social media attacks of her own, but she’s very clear that she’s not afraid and not backing down and they’re fully behind her.”

Earlier, another insider told the outlet that Gigi had “zero regrets” for bashing the rapper and “telling him exactly what she thinks of him and his antics.”