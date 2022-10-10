Kim Kardashian joins Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at J.R. Ridinger’s star-studded funeral

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and others attended the star-studded event to bid farewell to Miami businessman J. R. Ridinger on Saturday.

The Kardashians alum, 41, arrived at the ceremony to pay her last respects to the Market America inventor. She was dressed in a long, black knit maxi dress.

The SKIMS founder finished her look with a pair of Balenciaga earrings and dark futuristic sunglasses. She kept her platinum blonde locks tied in an elegant bun and carried a jeweled clutch bag.

J. Lo and Affleck also marked their appearance at the ceremony. The newlyweds were spotted holding hand-in-hand at the event. Both were dressed in traditional black evening wear.

The Batman star looked dapper in a three-piece suit. The Marry Me starlet opted for a low-cut strappy black dress and black peep-toe platform heels.

J.L o and Affleck attended the event with their 14-year-old daughter, Emme.

The star-studded event was hosted by Ridinger's wife, Loren and their daughter, Amber. Lopez and Ja Rule also performed at the party.

Alicia Keys and Jamie Foxx also took the stage to honor the Market America CEO. Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Rohan Marley, Gloria and Emilio Estefan were also in attendance at the Miami Beach celebration Saturday night.

J.R. Ridinger passed away in August after suffering a pulmonary embolism. He was 63.