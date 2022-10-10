Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to keep lights on’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started “feeling the pressure” and are just doing ‘whatever possible’ to “keep their lights on.”



These claims have been made by royal columnist Daniela Elser in her new piece.

She believes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are desperate to “keep the lights on” and need Netflix to achieve it.

She made the admissions in her piece for News.com.au and was quoted saying, “The pressure on the Sussexes to deliver must be immense; no less than their future ability to keep the lights on and the fridge stocked with organic hummus depends on it.”

“Being incredibly famous is no guarantee that entertainment giants will keep ponying up those cheques that are stuffed with more zeros than a sold-out MAGA rally.”

She also admitted how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had “just exchanged being accountable to one powerful organisation to them being accountable to a number of powerful organisations who have to keep shareholders sweet.”

“The expression ‘out of the frying pan and into the fire’ comes to mind here,” she added before concluding.

This claim comes shortly after a Hollywood insider weighed in to admit, “I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”