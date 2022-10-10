 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Charles 'forming up under' Harry's 'potential attack' on Camilla

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

FileFootage

King Charles III appeared ready for a “potential attack” from Prince Harry as he placed an arm around Camilla’s back in recent photo.

During her conversation with The Mirror, expert Judi James noted that Charles portrayed an “unusual” gesture in the photo, which may be to indicate that he’s “forming up under potential attack.”

“As any tribe or dynasty knows, a show of unity, continuity and strength is vital once it loses a leader,” Judi noted. “The royals are making exactly the right ‘survival’ statement here, following the death of the queen.”

The expert further explained: “This looks like a forming up under potential attack, particularly from the direction of the US, and Charles’ unusual PDA of placing an arm around Camilla’s back, mirroring her arm round his, could be seen as a message in the same direction, as there have been rumours that Harry could have been critical of Camilla in his new book.”

She added: “Charles has included his direct heir and wife Kate in the line-up to signal the continuity, and the fact they are in one line of four, rather than with William and Kate placed slightly behind Charles, suggests a sense of ‘I’ve got your back’ teamwork.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle told 'Elon Musk is still single' if she fancies trading up

Meghan Markle told 'Elon Musk is still single' if she fancies trading up
Kate Middleton sets ‘strict parenting rules’ for George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton sets ‘strict parenting rules’ for George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince Philip ‘cruel’ affair in ‘The Crown’ will 'hurt' people, says expert

Prince Philip ‘cruel’ affair in ‘The Crown’ will 'hurt' people, says expert
Meghan Markle ‘calling all the shots’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘calling all the shots’ with Prince Harry
Brad Pitt thinking to retire from Hollywood? Actor’s LA house up for rent

Brad Pitt thinking to retire from Hollywood? Actor’s LA house up for rent
‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey ties the knot for the third time to Marc Menchaca

‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey ties the knot for the third time to Marc Menchaca
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to keep lights on’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to keep lights on’
Nora Felder on reigniting love for Kate Bush

Nora Felder on reigniting love for Kate Bush
Meghan Markle ‘suffered dearly’ in ‘card-carrying HRH days’

Meghan Markle ‘suffered dearly’ in ‘card-carrying HRH days’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned it takes ‘takes two to tango’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned it takes ‘takes two to tango’
Twitter reacts to Netflix’s upcoming show ‘Blockbuster’

Twitter reacts to Netflix’s upcoming show ‘Blockbuster’

Kim Kardashian joins Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at J.R. Ridinger’s star-studded funeral

Kim Kardashian joins Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at J.R. Ridinger’s star-studded funeral