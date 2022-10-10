 
Kylie Jenner seeks to fire her makeup artists: Here's why

Kylie Jenner isn't happy with her makeup artist jokes. 

Kardashian fans predicted that the 25-year-old was on the verge of firing her makeup artists following a video where the makeup artists were making fun of the supermodel.

The reality star posted a TikTok video of her makeup session.

Although her hair was getting styled and her face was glammed up, Kylie seemed distracted by the laughter behind her.

The model's hair was getting done in the video, and her face glammed up; the makeup artists were heard talking to each other.

The Hulu star cannot get the words the makeup artists, including the famous Ariel Tejada, were saying in Spanish.

"What are you guys talking about? What does it mean?" she asked.

One of the makeup artists translated and replied, "It means (expletive) face."

Kylie captioned the video with laughing emojis.

However, the youngest billionaire took the joke lightly, and fans claimed in the comments that Kylie was firing these makeup artists for making fun of her.

Even though the reality star appeared to be in on the joke, fans claimed in the comments section that Kylie would fire the makeup team for insulting her.

One claimed, "Kylie sensing they're insulting her," along with a crying emoji.

Another person wrote, "All I know is they are fired."

