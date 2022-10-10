 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid looks gorgeous while enjoying romantic birthday outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Bella Hadid looked gorgeous in a long grey coat as she enjoyed a romantic birthday outing with her boyfriend Marc Kalman.

The fashionista celebrated her 26th birthday by going to lunch with her beau, in New York City on Sunday.

To make her day more special Bella’s man gave her an affectionate hug and flowers.

The supermodel seemed in high spirits on the same day and looked out of this world as she was dressed in a long grey coat over a denim dress made from re-purposed jeans that had been torn apart and reassembled.

The catwalk queen carried three bundles of lavender, pink and yellow flowers under her right arm and wore a black leather purse over her left shoulder as she crossed the street.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Marc looked handsome in a long-sleeved patterned shirt, loose-fitting black jeans, and Doc Martin boots.

Many friends and followers wrote well wishes to the supermodel on her birthday.

She thanked everyone for their support by sharing a selfie with a barbed-wire heart around her face. She shared one of her surprise gifts with an image of an iced coffee.

Bella's mother, Yolanda Hadid posted a loving tribute with many photos of her daughter Bella as a young girl to her Instagram stories.

This comes just one day after Kanye West sent shockwaves through social media by calling Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid a ‘Karen’ and writing, ‘YOU YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOURE A ZOMBIE' on his Instagram.


