 
pakistan
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Kamran Razi

Kamran Tesori sworn in as Sindh governor

By
Kamran Razi

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh (left) administers oath to MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori at the Governors House in Karachi, on October 10, 2022. — Photo by author
Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh (left) administers oath to MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori at the Governor's House in Karachi, on October 10, 2022. — Photo by author

  • SHC CJ Ahmed Ali M Shaikh administers oath to Kamran Tesori.
  • MQM-P leader Tesori becomes the 34th governor of Sindh.
  • "Will work in harmony with everyone to fulfil obligations," he says.

KARACHI: MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori was sworn in as Sindh’s 34th governor Monday after President Arif Alvi approved his appointment under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh administered the oath to Tesori at the Governor's House, with the province's leadership in attendance.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, MQM-P leaders Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and representatives of the business community attended the ceremony.

Speaking after the ceremony, Tesori said that he would try to fulfil the duties that he has been entrusted with.

"I will work in harmony with everyone to fulfil my obligations. With regards to the problems of the province, I will raise my voice at every relevant forum," he added.

The office of Governor Sindh was lying vacant after the resignation of former governor Imran Ismail who stepped down from the post after Imran Khan’s ouster from the PM Office in April.

Tessori's re-induction into MQM-P

Tessori has recently been re-inducted into the MQM-P. The move stirred controversy as many within the party had expressed their reservations.

On September 9, MQM-P in a meeting chaired by party's convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, decided to induct Tessori back into the party as the deputy convener.

However, it received severe backlash from a number of senior party leaders, who were absent from the meeting. They openly expressed their concerns over the party's decision.

Tessori was the primary reason behind the conflict between former MQM-P head Farooq Sattar and other party leaders that eventually led to the ouster of the former from the party.

The MQM-P coordination committee removed Sattar from the convener's post as the latter insisted on awarding the party ticket to Tessori in a by-election.

Later, Sattar formed another faction of the party called the MQM Restoration Committee.

Why was Tessori nominated?

Senior MQM-P leader Nasreen Jalil was initially considered for the office and a summary was also moved for her appointment as governor but despite the lapse of almost five months, the president didn’t approve her nomination.

In a statement issued after the president’s approval, an MQM-P spokesperson said that Tessori will play the role of bridge between Sindh and the Centre.

In this regard, the spokesperson said that since the establishment of the current government, governor Sindh's post was lying vacant.

“MQM-P had given five names in the first phase but no progress could be made on these names. Then the names of Kamran Tessori and Abdul Waseem were sent for approval and the president gave his assent to Tessori’s nomination.”

According to the spokesman, Tessori will play his role in removing the deprivations of the citizens of Sindh.

More From Pakistan:

IHC dismisses PTI's plea seeking revocation of Section 144 in Islamabad

IHC dismisses PTI's plea seeking revocation of Section 144 in Islamabad
Students protest in Pakistan after school bus attack

Students protest in Pakistan after school bus attack
Pakistan to save up to $6bn on fuel imports with Thar coal project: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan to save up to $6bn on fuel imports with Thar coal project: PM Shehbaz
Undeterred Imran Khan warns against attempts to stop Islamabad march

Undeterred Imran Khan warns against attempts to stop Islamabad march
PTI seeks JIT to determine intelligence agency behind 'bugging' of PM House: Imran Khan

PTI seeks JIT to determine intelligence agency behind 'bugging' of PM House: Imran Khan
World Bank estimates Pakistan flood losses at $40bn: Sherry Rehman

World Bank estimates Pakistan flood losses at $40bn: Sherry Rehman
Endocrinology in Pakistan: An unmet need that required fulfilling, says Tasnim Ahsan

Endocrinology in Pakistan: An unmet need that required fulfilling, says Tasnim Ahsan
Revoke Section 144 in KP and Punjab first, IHC CJ tells PTI

Revoke Section 144 in KP and Punjab first, IHC CJ tells PTI
Police granted 3-day remand of suspect involved in Sheikhupura murders

Police granted 3-day remand of suspect involved in Sheikhupura murders
Pakistan given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

Pakistan given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference
TikToker Hareem Shah moves Sindh High Court for security

TikToker Hareem Shah moves Sindh High Court for security
ACE team sent to arrest Rana Sanaullah returns empty-handed

ACE team sent to arrest Rana Sanaullah returns empty-handed