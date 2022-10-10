Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain

Amber Heard is seemingly not interested in anyone’s personal life as she is preferring living a secret life by living under a pseudonym in a luxury villa in Mallorca, according to Spanish press reports.

The 36-year-old actress is said to be renting the multi-million-euro mansion from the family of Maria Antònia Munar, a local politician who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in 2013 but released early in 2020.

The property, built in 2020, is in the historic centre of the small rural town of Costix, which is located in the centre of the Spanish island.

Ms. Heard is thought to have made the move to Mallorca, along with her baby daughter Oonagh Paige and her partner, cinematographer Bianca Butti, a few months ago - just after she lost a U.S. defamation case against her former husband Johnny Depp, who was awarded $10million in damages, in June.

She rented the property under the pseudonym of Martha Jane Cannary, better known as Calamity Jane, the 19th-century American frontierswoman.

And while locals say they recognised the Aquaman star immediately, it appears that she is largely left to her own devices while she walks around the town in casual clothes and wearing a baby carrier.

One local shopkeeper, Miguel, told El Mundo that his wife 'recognised her right away', but no one said anything because people in Costix, a town of just 1,270 inhabitants, 'don't bother anyone' and just 'live and let live'.

The grocer added: 'She is like anyone else, she buys fruit and vegetables, she speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent and she's very polite. She always says good morning to us.'

The actress appears to spend her days taking her daughter to the playground, where locals say she talks to other parents and undoubtedly enjoys the luxuries of her 479 square-meter rented mansion.



