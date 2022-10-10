 
Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Kanye West is not well lately.

According to PageSix, insiders close to the star are deeply concerned for him.

Sources are no question that his latest odd behaviour is the outcome of a mental break, and this recent episode is one of the most serious Ye ever suffered, as they believed.

The insiders further claimed that the Donda rapper is barely taking any sleep, which has earlier put him into the hospital in 2016.

Sources with direct knowledge about the rapper said that his erratic behavior took place after he laid off the publicist for his Paris fashion show and instead put up a show featuring the now-infamous “White Lives Matter” theme.

According to sources, the 45-year-old also got himself interviewed by Tucker Carlson against the advice of his team.

Since then, the rapper has been on a spree of firing consultants and advisers who pushed back his ideas, which have widely been considered anti-Semitic or racist.


