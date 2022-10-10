 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version
Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version'

Abbie Quinnen shared a cryptic message on social media that grabbed her fans’ attention straightway.

The social media move comes after the 25-year-old dancer parted ways from her boyfriend of three years AJ Pritchard.

Revealing the shocking reason for their breakup, the star recently explained that she caught the Celebrity: SAS star texting another woman.

Posting to her 88.5K followers, Abbie shared: 'Someday you will meet the happiest version of you' alongside a red heart emoji.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

While her pal Callum Barrott appeared to send out some support, posting a picture with the beauty as he penned: 'The bestest friend anyone can ask for and the strongest person I know. You deserve the world.'

Abbie told in a shocking new interview how she and the dancer AJ were discussing marriage plans, just days after he told her he no longer loved her and that it was over.

According to The Sun, AJ is now dating model and influencer Zara Zoffany, 27, and were spotted together earlier this week.

Distraught Abbie told the publication: 'I'm completely devastated and my world has fallen apart.

'AJ isn't the person I thought he was, after everything I went through with him I thought we would be together forever.

'He was completely emotionless and ended everything. He told me he no longer loved me and didn't want to be with me anymore.'

More From Entertainment:

Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children

Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children
Ian McEwan comes out in support of JK Rowling for her views on transgender

Ian McEwan comes out in support of JK Rowling for her views on transgender
Justin Bieber was ‘hurt’ after ‘idol’ Kanye West attacked wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber was ‘hurt’ after ‘idol’ Kanye West attacked wife Hailey Bieber
Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

Sylvester Stallone reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans can’t stop adoring the duo
Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks

Lizzo seemingly bashes Kanye West over his insensitive weight remarks
Daniel Craig reveals what has made him say yes to play James Bond first time

Daniel Craig reveals what has made him say yes to play James Bond first time
Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Kanye West 'mental health' on verge of collapse: Report

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain

Amber Heard considered ‘very polite person’ by localists amid living secret life in Spain
Trevor Noah walks away from 'The Daily Show' without telling: Report

Trevor Noah walks away from 'The Daily Show' without telling: Report
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins offers two cents on one-year marital life with Charlie McDowell
Elon Musk opens up on why his daughter has severed ties with him

Elon Musk opens up on why his daughter has severed ties with him
The Firm not ready to 'bury the hatchet' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

The Firm not ready to 'bury the hatchet' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?