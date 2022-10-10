Abbie Quinnen leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about ‘happiest version'

Abbie Quinnen shared a cryptic message on social media that grabbed her fans’ attention straightway.

The social media move comes after the 25-year-old dancer parted ways from her boyfriend of three years AJ Pritchard.

Revealing the shocking reason for their breakup, the star recently explained that she caught the Celebrity: SAS star texting another woman.

Posting to her 88.5K followers, Abbie shared: 'Someday you will meet the happiest version of you' alongside a red heart emoji.

Photo credits: DailyMail

While her pal Callum Barrott appeared to send out some support, posting a picture with the beauty as he penned: 'The bestest friend anyone can ask for and the strongest person I know. You deserve the world.'

Abbie told in a shocking new interview how she and the dancer AJ were discussing marriage plans, just days after he told her he no longer loved her and that it was over.

According to The Sun, AJ is now dating model and influencer Zara Zoffany, 27, and were spotted together earlier this week.

Distraught Abbie told the publication: 'I'm completely devastated and my world has fallen apart.

'AJ isn't the person I thought he was, after everything I went through with him I thought we would be together forever.

'He was completely emotionless and ended everything. He told me he no longer loved me and didn't want to be with me anymore.'