Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to his late lawyer Bert Fields

Hollywood heartthrobTom Cruise has paid a touching tribute to lawyer Bert Fields, his late lawyer and longtime friend whom he's "very grateful" to have met.

At Fields' Oct. 2 memorial service at Broad Stage in Santa Monica, the Mission Impossible 8 actor appeared in a video tribute, obtained by TMZ. The publishing of the two-minute clip comes two months after the 93-year-old attorney died at his home in Malibu.

Cruise started the video message by recalling the first time he met Fields in London back in 1989. The actor had just finished filming Born on the Fourth of July when he shared a "wonderful dinner" with Dustin Hoffman before the premiere of Rain Man.

"And I sit next to this extraordinary person. I didn't really know who he was. We just sat there and I ended up talking to him the whole evening. He's the most fascinating person that I've ever met," Cruise recalled.

"We talked about history, we were talking about stories. He told me he was a writer. I said, 'I'm sorry but who are you, who do you know,' and he said, 'I'm Dustin's lawyer.' I said, 'I want you to be my lawyer, can you be my lawyer please?' And he said, 'Absolutely.' "

From that moment on, the "incredible friends" went on "many adventures" over the years, Cruise said. He remembered Fields as a person he knew he could "always count on."