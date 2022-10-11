Kanye West shows porn film to Adidas executives in bizarre move

Kanye West left his business partners shocked after playing an X-rated movie in a meeting.

The 45-year-old rapper showed a pornographic film to his Adidas executives. The video titled 'LAST WEEK' was uploaded on YouTube this Sunday.

In the 30-minute clip, Ye is spotted holding his phone in a meeting of five people as he shows them the explicit content.

One man asked, “Is this a porn movie?” prompting a reply from West: “Yeah.”

“Jesus Christ,” another responded.

The Donda rapper continued to show the group the clip.

“Come on, man. Come on,” one then moved the phone away.

It is reported that Ye showed the X-rated film to show similarities between its plot and his partnership with the company.

