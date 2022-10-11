 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West shows porn film to Adidas executives in bizarre move

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Kanye West left his business partners shocked after playing an X-rated movie in a meeting.

The 45-year-old rapper showed a pornographic film to his Adidas executives. The video titled 'LAST WEEK' was uploaded on YouTube this Sunday.  

In the 30-minute clip, Ye is spotted holding his phone in a meeting of five people as he shows them the explicit content.

Kanye West shows porn film to Adidas executives in bizarre move

One man asked, “Is this a porn movie?” prompting a reply from West: “Yeah.”

“Jesus Christ,” another responded.

The Donda rapper continued to show the group the clip.

“Come on, man. Come on,” one then moved the phone away.

It is reported that Ye showed the X-rated film to show similarities between its plot and his partnership with the company.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry admits he shares '5 children' with beloved Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admits he shares '5 children' with beloved Meghan Markle
Britney Spears admits her mother 'slapped so hard' after party with Paris Hilton

Britney Spears admits her mother 'slapped so hard' after party with Paris Hilton
'Prince Harry no longer a member of royal family'

'Prince Harry no longer a member of royal family'
Prince Harry surprises fans as he says 'UK is going through a lot right now'

Prince Harry surprises fans as he says 'UK is going through a lot right now'
Harry says he and Meghan 'basically have five children'

Harry says he and Meghan 'basically have five children'
Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to his late lawyer Bert Fields

Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to his late lawyer Bert Fields

Shakira makes sure to do parental duties by attending Milan's baseball game

Shakira makes sure to do parental duties by attending Milan's baseball game

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' returns: What to expect
Harry Potter star Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for THIS reason

Harry Potter star Tom Felton praises JK Rowling for THIS reason
Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys quality time with Travis Barker, son Reign

Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read

Viola Davis says she now has ‘power to change industry's view' about Black women: Read
Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children

Julia Roberts weighs in on her family life with hubby and three children