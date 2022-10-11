Meghan Markle told 'Elon Musk is still single' amid her 'poor' status

Meghan Markle is told to bag Elon Musk to earn more money in Hollywood.

Royal author Tina Brown admits Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's Montecito mansion is just a "humble cottage" in front of Hollywood big wigs.



It is reported that the couple "didn't have enough money" when they went house-hunting in California.



"Elon Musk is still single, that's all I have to say," joked Ms Brown to mock the Duchess.



She added: "It's not very pleasant to be a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn't have enough money.

"It's a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people.

"In Montecito, where they live, their $14million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move to California in 2020 after quitting their duties as senior royals in UK.