 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle told 'Elon Musk is still single' amid her 'poor' status

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Meghan Markle is told to bag Elon Musk to earn more money in Hollywood.

Royal author Tina Brown admits Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's Montecito mansion is just a "humble cottage" in front of Hollywood big wigs.

It is reported that the couple "didn't have enough money" when they went house-hunting in California.

"Elon Musk is still single, that's all I have to say," joked Ms Brown to mock the Duchess.

She added: "It's not very pleasant to be a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn't have enough money.

"It's a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people.

"In Montecito, where they live, their $14million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move to California in 2020 after quitting their duties as senior royals in UK.

More From Entertainment:

William resurrects Charles’ plan to settle down with Kate in West Country

William resurrects Charles’ plan to settle down with Kate in West Country
'Daredevil: Born Again' drops a key cast member from reboot

'Daredevil: Born Again' drops a key cast member from reboot
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in 'The Good Nurse'

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in 'The Good Nurse'
Keanu Reeves exits Hulu’s limited series ‘The Devil In The White City’

Keanu Reeves exits Hulu’s limited series ‘The Devil In The White City’
Prince Harry gives 'great' update on Lilibet 'voice': Read Inside

Prince Harry gives 'great' update on Lilibet 'voice': Read Inside
Madonna seemingly ‘comes out of the closet’ in latest TikTok

Madonna seemingly ‘comes out of the closet’ in latest TikTok
Prince Harry admits he shares '5 children' with beloved Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admits he shares '5 children' with beloved Meghan Markle
Britney Spears admits her mother 'slapped so hard' after party with Paris Hilton

Britney Spears admits her mother 'slapped so hard' after party with Paris Hilton
Kanye West shows porn film to Adidas executives in bizarre move

Kanye West shows porn film to Adidas executives in bizarre move
'Prince Harry no longer a member of royal family'

'Prince Harry no longer a member of royal family'
Prince Harry surprises fans as he says 'UK is going through a lot right now'

Prince Harry surprises fans as he says 'UK is going through a lot right now'
Harry says he and Meghan 'basically have five children'

Harry says he and Meghan 'basically have five children'