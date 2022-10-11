 
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Spotify looking to involve Prince Harry in Meghan Markle's podcast for 'more money'

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Spotify officials believe Duke of Sussex Prince Harry could attract more money with his ‘controversial’ content in Meghan Markle’s podcast.

The audio streaming giant is reportedly looking for ways to get Harry involved in his wife’s podcast.

Archie and Lilibet father has so far only appeared in the first episode of the Archetypes where he made a cameo appearance with Serena Williams.

Royal expert Neil Sean, citing a very good source, claimed on his YouTube channel “Spotify and the production team would like to see more of their money."

Sean said, “And when I say money, what I really mean is we want to see Prince Harry. They're looking now for more involvement from Prince Harry as they believe he really is the money person."

The International Business Times quoted Neil Sean as saying that Prince Harry "is the one that can get headlines because if he has a thought or says something, perhaps something rather controversial, it will get headlines and they hope that more people will tune into Spotify."

