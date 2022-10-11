Kate Middleton’s mother takes fans inside royal kids’ Halloween plan

FileFootage

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton took fans inside royal kids’ plans for the Halloween celebration revealing how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will celebrate the festival.



The British businesswoman described herself as a “hands-on” grandmother who cooks with her grandchildren.

She wrote: "I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

Taking to the social media page of her own company Party Pieces, Carole shared: “Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me.

“I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!



“I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones,” the Instagram post read.

Moreover, the mother of the Princess of Wales also posted a photo of her smiling and looking cosy in a strippy blue, red and black Autumn jumper.

Party Pieces – a party and holiday supply company, aims to “create a children’s party they’ll remember long after they blow out the candles.”