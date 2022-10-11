 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s mother takes fans inside royal kids’ Halloween plan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

FileFootage

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton took fans inside royal kids’ plans for the Halloween celebration revealing how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will celebrate the festival.

The British businesswoman described herself as a “hands-on” grandmother who cooks with her grandchildren.

She wrote: "I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

Taking to the social media page of her own company Party Pieces, Carole shared: “Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me.

“I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!

“I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones,” the Instagram post read.

Moreover, the mother of the Princess of Wales also posted a photo of her smiling and looking cosy in a strippy blue, red and black Autumn jumper.

Party Pieces – a party and holiday supply company, aims to “create a children’s party they’ll remember long after they blow out the candles.”

More From Entertainment:

Block ‘busted’: Bollywood faces horror show at box office

Block ‘busted’: Bollywood faces horror show at box office
Priyanka Chopra drops PDA-filled photos with hubby Nick Jonas from friends’ wedding

Priyanka Chopra drops PDA-filled photos with hubby Nick Jonas from friends’ wedding
King Charles changed Meghan Markle’s life

King Charles changed Meghan Markle’s life
Adele, Rich Paul step out for romantic date ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Adele, Rich Paul step out for romantic date ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Charles’ painting of Queen’s beloved Balmoral to go to auction

Charles’ painting of Queen’s beloved Balmoral to go to auction
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘privately’ fixing relationship amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo ‘privately’ fixing relationship amid cheating scandal
Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid dons fierce dark look for 26th birthday party, joins Gigi Hadid, Marc Kalman

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 6 months of marriage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrate 6 months of marriage
Meghan Markle ‘targeted’ Prince Harry for ‘money and fame’

Meghan Markle ‘targeted’ Prince Harry for ‘money and fame’
Spotify looking to involve Prince Harry in Meghan Markle’s podcast for ‘more money’

Spotify looking to involve Prince Harry in Meghan Markle’s podcast for ‘more money’
William resurrects Charles’ plan to settle down with Kate in West Country

William resurrects Charles’ plan to settle down with Kate in West Country
'Daredevil: Born Again' drops a key cast member from reboot

'Daredevil: Born Again' drops a key cast member from reboot