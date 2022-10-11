 
Adele, Rich Paul step out for romantic date ahead of Las Vegas Residency

Adele and Rich Paul appeared in Santa Monica for a romantic night out as the singer prepares for Las Vegas Residency.

The Easy on Me hit-maker opted for casual look for the outing as she donned a long abstract print cardigan paired with gray trousers.

The Grammy Award winner looked chic with her long blonde hair falling perfectly down her shoulders while her face was covered with black mask.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Adele kept her makeup minimal for the date night and carried a stylish white bag and opted to wear New Balance trainers.

Meanwhile, Paul sported a black jacket and trouser paired with white shirt and kept his distance with his ladylove as they made their way to the car after leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The lovebirds’ rare appearance comes few months after Adele announced new dates for her delayed Las Vegas Residency, which has been rescheduled for November this year.

