Priyanka Chopra drops PDA-filled photos with hubby Nick Jonas from friends’ wedding

Priyanka Chopra often keeps her fans updated with personal and professional lives.



This time too, the Quantico star took to Instagram and shared some loved-up moments of her and hubby Nick Jonas together from their friends’ Connie Cheng and M Powell’s wedding event over the weekend in Texas.

In the photos, the Baywatch actress looked stunning in a red dress while Nick appeared dapper in a grey suit.

Sharing her post, PeeCee captioned it, “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful.”

She continued, “May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell.”

So far, the post had garnered 1.1 million likes and fans dropped heart emoticons as well as heart-eye emojis in the comments section.



On other hand, Priyanka’s hubby as well as musician Nick also shared a few photos from the ceremony on his IG and wrote, “Congrats to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! Thank you for letting us be a part of your day.”

Earlier, Priyanka posted a video of her road trip in LA while she could be seen enjoying the long drive with her husband.



As far as professional work is concerned, the actress will be next seen in upcoming movies including It’s All Coming Back To Me, Citadel and Bollywood’s Jee Le Zaraa.

