Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Kenneth Branagh ropes in stellar cast for Agatha Christie thriller

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Kenneth Branagh returns as lead and director for 20th Century Studios's upcoming film A Haunting in Venice, reported by Variety.

Based on Agatha Christie’s book Halloween Party, the supernatural thriller film A Haunting in Venice will feature an A-list cast with Branagh in the lead role as detective Poirot supported by Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico.

Set in post-WWII Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, the film follow will follow another mystery featuring the celebrated sleuth Poirot. The now retired and living in self-imposed exile Poirot will reluctantly attend a séance at a haunted palazzo when one of the guests is murdered, and the former detective must once again find out who did it.

“This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,” Branagh said of the new film. “Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

Dornan and Hill will reunite with Branagh on set after their successful Oscar-winning stint on the coming-of-age drama Belfast. Following the success of the previous adaptations Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, it's no surprise that the creative minds behind the aforementioned two have also been assembled one more time.

Michael Green will once again provide the screenplay. Executive Producers include Louise Killin and James Prichard, while producers; Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon have all been drafted in.

Production on the film will begin in November, with filming locations including Pinewood Studios in London and location work in Venice. The film will open in theatres nationwide in 2023, per Variety.

