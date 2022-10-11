 
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber give befitting response to Kanye West with their style

Kendall Jenner apparently came in support of her pal Hailey Bieber after Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West dragged Justin's wife in a scathing social media rant.

The 45-year-old unleashed a furious tirade on his Instagram account, in which he dragged the Canadian rapper Drake and his rumoured ex-girlfriend Hailey Bieber, seemingly calling the model Drake's 'girl.

However, the two much-adored models seemingly shunned the rapper and his nonsense as they stepped out on Monday morning for a Pilates class in Los Angeles, seemingly sending a message to West that the rapper's bizarre tirade can not make them lose their confidence.

Hailey showed off her abs in her workout fit, choosing tan leggings with a matching sports bra during her outing with Kendall. Justin's sweetheart chose a charcoal jacket with Prada slippers and a black handbag to round out her look.

Meanwhile, Kendall also put her abs on display in a white sports bra with a very cropped T-shirt, adding black leggings and coordinating sneakers.

The fashionistas were seen together for the first time since Justin reportedly ended his friendship with Kanye after the rapper's bizarre tweets, according to TMZ.

Justin thinks West has 'gone way too far,' choosing to 'end their friendship' after the American rapper attacked Hailey Bieber publicly on his Instagram.

