 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Charles' ‘rift’ is due to preferring ‘personal happiness over tradition’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry and King Charles III’s tensions could be due to changing attitudes to duty and personal happiness, said a psychologist.

During his conversation with The Guardian, Joshua Coleman said that the new monarch could try to be more understanding toward his son.

The psychologist shared that the “rift” may be down to generational differences while balancing duty and happiness.

The distance between the father and the son is perhaps a "testimony to how powerful the shift in prioritizing one’s own personal happiness over tradition, in this case tradition that includes the tradition of the Royal Family and lineages that go along with that," Joshua said.

"The desire to further one’s happiness is strong enough, unlike prior generations to give some people freedom,” he added.

The psychologist explained that Charles should "acknowledge mistakes to the adult child” as a parent and "empathy and responsibility where they show a kernel of truth in the child’s complaints."

