Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Victoria Beckham cuts stylish figure as she steps out with hubby David in NYC

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Victoria Beckham dropped jaws in stylish green outfit as she departed the Langham Hotel in New York City with husband David Beckham.

The fashion designer turned heads in a gorgeous green midi dress while the former legendary footballer looked handsome in black suit.

The power couple was spotted chatting with a group of friends outside the hotel in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The Posh Spice styled her brunette hair in loose curls as she completed her look with burgundy heels and carried a matching bag.

The duo’s outing comes after Victoria ended the rumoured feud with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz by inviting her to her Paris Fashion Week show.

The Transformers star along with her hubby Brooklyn Beckham accepted Victoria’s invitation gracefully.

Following the family’s reunion, Victoria also dropped a picture of the couple with caption, “I love you all so much.”

The lovely snap was reshared by Nicola as she finally put a full stop to speculations that she and Victoria were not on speaking terms ever since her wedding to budding chef.

