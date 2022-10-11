 
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
King Charles 'shoved into the back row' during COP 21 summit

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

King Charles 'shoved into the back row' during COP 21 summit

Royal expert expressed that King Charles could have discussion with Prime Minister Liz Truss after the new monarch was “shoved into the back row” at the Prague summit.

In his piece for Daily Mail, Ephraim Hardcastle said that the King “was appalled” while he was “struggling to make his 5ft 10in frame visible alongside the taller David Cameron and standing directly behind President Xi Jinping of China.”

“The King and Liz Truss might want to discuss the need for sharper elbows when they begin their weekly audiences this week. At the Prague summit the Prime Minister ended up almost invisible in the top left of the back row,” Ephraim wrote.

“His Majesty might sympathise. At COP 21 in Paris Charles, used to taking centre stage, was shoved into the back row for the group photo,” the expert added.

