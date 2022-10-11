 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle slams Hollywood for its stereotyping of 'crazy, hot' females in new podcast

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Meghan Markle slams Hollywood for its stereotyping of crazy, hot females in new podcast

Meghan Markle took a swipe at popular US sitcoms 'How I Met Your Mother' in her latest Archetypes podcast released on Tuesday.

In the fifth episode of the Spotify series, the Duchess of Sussex has criticised Hollywood for its stereotyping of 'crazy, hot' females.

Lilibet's mom described how she herself has been called 'crazy' and 'hysterical'. She added that labelling women 'crazy' ruins their 'careers and reputations'.

The former Suits star also revealed that at her 'worst point' Prince Harry found her a referral to a therapist. 

Meghan  also used a series of quotes, including one from American sitcom How I Met Your Mother in which one of the character’s, Barney, says: "If she's this crazy, she has to be this hot."

This is followed by the philosopher Jordan Peterson, who says, "I don't think that men can control crazy women".

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was joined on the podcast by actresses Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu who all shared their own experiences of being labelled "crazy".

The Duchess then describes the "medical gaslighting" experience tennis professional Serena Williams went through shortly after giving birth. The former world number one was reportedly told by a nurse that the medicine "might be making her crazy" when she complained of pain being a possible blood clot.

She explained: "Now Serena has a history of blood clots and she was feeling awful after her C-section. She demanded a CT scan to look for clots and instead a nurse said, I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy. Now of course, Serena Williams knew her body. And she was right."

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Osbourne: Meghan Markle likely to mix with the ‘royalty of showbiz’

Sharon Osbourne: Meghan Markle likely to mix with the ‘royalty of showbiz’
King Charles 'shoved into the back row' during COP 21 summit

King Charles 'shoved into the back row' during COP 21 summit
Twitter compares Kylie Jenner to Edward Scissorhands over her extra-long new nails

Twitter compares Kylie Jenner to Edward Scissorhands over her extra-long new nails
Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies

Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies

'American Psycho' make-up artists poke fun at Christian Bale's salary?

'American Psycho' make-up artists poke fun at Christian Bale's salary?
Charles 'attuned to public mood' about cut-back coronation

Charles 'attuned to public mood' about cut-back coronation
Harry, Meghan ‘emphasized their distance from the royal family’

Harry, Meghan ‘emphasized their distance from the royal family’

Angelina Jolie compared to Amber Heard for accusing Brad Pitt of abuse

Angelina Jolie compared to Amber Heard for accusing Brad Pitt of abuse
Prince William goes 'deer stalking' on first visit to Balmoral since Queen's funeral

Prince William goes 'deer stalking' on first visit to Balmoral since Queen's funeral
Brad Pitt reopens Miraval Studios on his French estate amid legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt reopens Miraval Studios on his French estate amid legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Charles, William on same page for ‘scaled back Royal Family’

Charles, William on same page for ‘scaled back Royal Family’

Victoria Beckham cuts stylish figure as she steps out with hubby David in NYC

Victoria Beckham cuts stylish figure as she steps out with hubby David in NYC