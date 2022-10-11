 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Sharon Osbourne: Meghan Markle likely to mix with the ‘royalty of showbiz’

Sharon Osbourne has recently alleged Meghan Markle is likely to talk to crème de la crème of the showbiz industry.

“I've never met her in my life,” said Sharon in a new interview with Newsweek on Monday following the release of her Fox Nation documentary series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back.

The Talk alum revealed that she stood by her “views on Meghan” for which Sharon was permanently suspended from CBS talk show in 2021.

Sharon told outlet, “Meghan mixes with the royalty of showbiz. I think that you have to be over a certain bank balance for her to talk to you.”

Reflecting on Duchess of Sussex’s circle, Sharon mentioned that all the “wealthiest of the wealthy in the industry” she hung out with.

However, Sharon also said that there's “nothing wrong with that at all”.

“Meghan does tell some porky pies lies. Put it this way, she's surrounded by very, very, like how can I do this politely? It’s the cream of the cream in Hollywood music, film, everything she's surrounded by,” explained 70-year-old.

The Extreme author added, “She's hardly a victim.”

Meanwhile, talking about media’s persistent focus on Meghan, Sharon asserted, “This American goes to England, marries a prince, and do they live happily ever after? No. So it bought a lot of attention to this couple, a lot of attention, which goes on and on as we speak.”

“It's like you're either a royalist, or you agree with Harry and Meghan,” concluded Sharon.

