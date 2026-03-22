Ryan Gosling once sang for weddings long before the movies

Ryan Gosling started performing really young, even singing at weddings when he was just eight years old.

The 45-year-old star said that his uncle, who was an Elvis Presley impersonator, inspired him to get on stage.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, Gosling recalled how his uncle would put on a full Elvis show at home, wearing a jumpsuit with a big eagle on the back and even doing karate moves.

People from their town in London, Ontario, would come to watch and it made Ryan and his sister want to perform too.

The Barbie actor remembered singing “When a Man Loves a Woman” at weddings and earning twenty dollars.

“I would get on my knees and sing to her … and I was like, ‘Where’s my 20 bucks?’” he said with a laugh.

By age 13, he joined Disney Channel’s The All New Mickey Mouse Club, where he acted, sang and danced for two years.

Gosling went on to add that experience taught him how to work hard and be professional because everyone on the show was already really talented.

Watching his uncle perform also helped him discover method acting and gave him the confidence to perform in front of crowds.

These early experiences shaped Ryan into the actor he is today, showing how a small-town kid with a love for music and acting could grow into one of Hollywood’s most versatile stars.