Amanda Peet opens up about private cancer fight amid family heartbreak

Amanda Peet opened up about fighting silently breast cancer last fall while also dealing with both of her parents being in hospice care.

The 54-year-old actress shared her experience in The New Yorker, talking about how overwhelming it all was.

Amanda found out she got cancer after a routine scan showed something unusual.

“For many years, I've been told that I have ‘dense’ and ‘busy’ breasts… they need extra monitoring,” Peet wrote.

A biopsy confirmed a small Stage 1 tumor that was hormone-receptor-positive and HER2-negative.

A second lump turned out to be harmless so she only needed a lumpectomy and radiation.

At the same time, the star’s parents were both in hospice on different coasts as she flew to New York and saw her father’s body after he passed, then returned to LA to be with her mother during her last days.

The Your Friends & Neighbours star described connecting with her mother, sharing moments without words before she passed.

Peet, who is married to David Benioff and has three kids, shared that the experience was emotionally hard but also gave her a new perspective on life.

She described the mix of fear, grief, and hope she felt while facing cancer and the loss of her parents.

Amanda’s story shows her courage and the strength she found during an incredibly difficult time.