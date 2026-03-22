Oscars in crisis as insiders warn no one knows how to save it

The Academy Awards are facing serious criticism after the latest ceremony, with many people in the industry calling it disappointing and awkward.

According to reports, one member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences even described the show as “a big fat dud,” showing how frustrated some insiders are.

The comment added to growing concerns about the future of the awards show.

People behind the scenes feel the Oscars are slowly losing their charm as viewership has been dropping and many think that the show no longer connects with audiences like it used to.

From slow pacing to uncomfortable moments during the live broadcast, the ceremony has struggled to keep people entertained.

What’s more worrying is that even those inside the Academy are unsure about what to do next.

One insider admitted that “no one knows how to save it,” which shows how serious the situation has become.

Even with all the criticism, the Oscars are still one of the biggest events in Hollywood but for now, there is clear pressure to make changes.

Many people believe that the show needs a fresh approach to win back viewers and feel exciting again for a new generation.