I Tom Holland, Zendaya take another step in relationship amid speculation

Tom Holland gave fans a rare peek into his feelings for Zendaya by posting about her new movie, The Drama.

In the post, the 29-year-old star praised her work and said the film is “gonna floor you,” telling everyone to get their tickets.

All of their fans also noticed the post came amid rumours that the couple secretly got married.

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach earlier hinted that a wedding already happened when he told reporters at the 2026 Actor Awards, saying, “The wedding has already happened.”

Neither Zendaya nor Tom confirmed this but the hints have people talking and sharing their own thoughts.

Zendaya has been busy promoting The Drama, which follows a couple dealing with chaos just before their wedding.

At the Los Angeles premiere, she gave some wedding tips, saying that couples should have all those important talks before the big day, get a DJ and skip smashing cake on each other’s faces.

The Euphoria actress also joked about not wearing an Apple Watch at a wedding.

The couple first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Tom played Peter Parker and Zendaya played MJ.

They, however, started dating in 2021 and have kept their relationship mostly private.

Fans have followed their journey closely and any sign of marriage has made headlines now.