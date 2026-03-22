‘Adolescence' star Stephen Graham set to make another milestone with BBC project

Stephen Graham could be about to try something new as BBC bosses reportedly want him for the next season of The Celebrity Traitors.

The actor, famous for his role in Netflix hit Adolescence, wowed viewers on screen but this would be his first proper reality TV show.

A source told The Mail on Sunday that the network is eager to get Graham on board, calling him their possible “star signing.”

All of his fans are now curious to see the 52-year-old, one of Britain’s top actors, in a more real-life, unscripted setting.

“No one really knows what he’s like as a person, so people are excited to see him in this kind of show,” the insider said.

Graham became known all over the world for Adolescence, a drama about online misogyny, incel culture, and the ‘manosphere,’ which won eight Emmys and four Golden Globes.

Even so, the actor said that the best part was hearing from fans who said the show helped them have important conversations at home.

He appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer but The Celebrity Traitors would be his first full reality experience.

Other rumoured stars include Danny Dyer, Ruth Jones and Bob Mortimer.

Claudia Winkleman will return to host the show at Ardross Castle.