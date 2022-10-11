 
entertainment
Geena Davis recalls first meeting with Bill Murray: ‘I should have walked out’

Geena Davis has recently shared details about her “bad encounter” with Bill Murray early in her acting career.

Speaking to The Times, the Ava star, who worked with Bill on 1990 movie Quick Change, recalled Murray wanted to use “a massage device” on Geena despite her objection on their first meeting.

“That was bad. The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part,” alleged 66-year-old.

She continued, “I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…”

When the questioner indicated that Geena was taking “blame” on herself for Bill’s alleged behaviour, to this, the actress responded, “. Point taken. There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault.”

Independent reported that Aziz Ansari’s directorial movie Being Mortal was reportedly suspended earlier this year due to a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” against leading actor Bill.

