Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Halle Berry's amusing response to a fan over Catwoman criticism: Read

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Halle Berry has recently responded to a fan who was “shocked” to find out that the actress movie Catwoman was slammed by critics as worst movie back in 2004.

According to Independent, Berry played a protagonist in a movie who developed “cat-like” powers, a movie based on “famous DC Comics antagonist”.

However, Catwoman has reportedly been called among “the worst blockbusters” ever made.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user posted a short clip from the movie and wrote, “When I first seen this when I was a child, I really thought this was the best movie in the world so imagine my shock when I grew up and found out everyone hated it???”

Moments later, the Oscar-winning actress retweeted the post with a crying-laughing emoticon and gave a witty reply, saying, “Imagine mine.”

While talking about the failure of Catwoman on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, Berry reflected, “I wasn’t disappointed but it seemed like the people were. I worked really hard to be a Catwoman. I learned Brazilian martial art – capoeira. I did the work.”

“The disheartening part was I didn’t direct it nor did I write it. I was just the actress in it. But for all these years, I have carried the weight of that movie. And whatever success it had or didn’t have somehow seemed like it was all my fault,” she commented.

