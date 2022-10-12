'Charitable actress' Meghan Markle 'socially climbed' Prince Harry for 'image'

Meghan Markle is 'obsessed' about optics and PR, says a journalist.

NBC host Megyn Kelly brands the Duchess of Sussex a 'Hollywood B-list - to be charitable - actress' in a scathing attack.

"She was a social climber. Her whole thing is about image, so I can see why she’s so easy to upset when it comes to bad press," began Kelly on her show.

Kelly added that Meghan herself is 'thin-skinned' despite dubbing Harry as one.



"But Harry, he’s the son of the king. I was surprised by your reporting that he follows the media and social media and cares about every word written," she continued.

"Harry believes he’s got a ‘limited time’ to be on the world stage because Prince George is aging by the moment and will overtake him as the next best thing in the British tabloids," Kelly said.

"These two [the Sussexes] are as thin-skinned as they come when it comes to their public image. Whether they matter, what people write about them, and whether they are being adequately ‘protected’ to maintain the images they believe they have," concluded Kelly.