Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater admitted in rehab facility

Former Australian cricketer Michael Salter. — AFP/ file

Former Australian cricketer turned commentator Michael Slater has been admitted in a rehab facility amid multiple assault allegations, reported News.com.au.

The former Test batter’s failed to appear before a court in the case, however, his lawyer informed the court that his client is in a rehabilitation facility.

The 52-year-old has been charged with assaulting a man at Sydney’s Northern Beaches Hospital on July 18. The charges include two counts of common assault and one count of attempt to stalk/intimidate.

But this is not the first time, that Slater has faced such allegations or been arrested.

As per the Australian publication, the former cricketer was arrested in September of this year for allegedly breaching bail.

The police of the Australian state of New South Wales arrested the former commentator on September 22 after several calls were made by a woman.

Following his arrest, Slater was taken to a hospital for mental health assessment.

Police applied for an apprehended violence order to protect a woman.

In April this year, Slater had domestic violence charges dealt with on mental health grounds.

In May, he was charged with assaulting a woman following an incident the month prior. He pleaded not guilty to that matter.

Slater played 74 Test matches and 42 one-day internationals for Australia between 1993 and 2001 before moving into television commentary.

He was sacked from Australia’s Channel 7’s commentary team last year after making public comments about former prime minister Scott Morrison.