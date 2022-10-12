Khloé Kardashian opens up about her recent skin cancer scare

Khloé Kardashian opened up about the main reason behind her face bandages that the fans have been noticing recently.

On Tuesday, October 11, the 38-year-old shared on Instagram that she had a skin cancer scare.

“I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," her post continued. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

“I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are… you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look.”

“PS I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently,” the reality star added. “At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am precomposed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

Kardashian concluded the stream of stories by thanking her “amazing doctors” and requested everyone to be kind.

“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be kind for you have no idea what they are going through.”