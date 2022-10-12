 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Ricky Gervais continues shading Golden Globes Awards

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Ricky Gervais continues shading Golden Globes Awards
Ricky Gervais continues shading Golden Globes Awards

Ricky Gervais is dissing Golden Globes, again.

Known for brazen digs, Gervais retweeted a video where a fan on Twitter asked to retweet the clip "if you wish [Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023."

"(expletive) that," Gervais wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

The British comedian's last stint as a host was in 2020. Speaking to the Guardian, the After Life defended his no-nonsense approach to hosting.

"Do I pander to the 200 billionaires in the room or the 200 million people at home sitting in their [underwear] drinking beer who aren't winning awards, who aren't billionaires?" he said. "It's a no-brainer for a comedian. I'm a jester. I play to the other peasants in the mud. I wasn't going in terrible. Think of the things I could have said... Think of the (expletive) terrible things I could have joked about. It's off the charts — It's. Off. The. Charts — the terrible things I could say."

The 61-year-old tweet came when the Hollywood Foreign Press was under fire for its lack of diversity. However, the organization has promised to be diverse as they struck a one-year deal with NBC to broadcast the ceremony.

The 2023 Golden Globes will take place on January 10.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘spare’ Prince Andrew public backlash in memoir?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘spare’ Prince Andrew public backlash in memoir?
Millie Bobby Brown expresses interest in writing finale for Stranger Things: Here’s why

Millie Bobby Brown expresses interest in writing finale for Stranger Things: Here’s why
Lizzo opens up on being bullied at school by her peers for her choice of ‘music’

Lizzo opens up on being bullied at school by her peers for her choice of ‘music’
Kanye West diverting attention from anti-semitic posts to new girlfriend: Report

Kanye West diverting attention from anti-semitic posts to new girlfriend: Report
King Charles coronation requires 'huge planning', Palace not thinking about Archie: Expert

King Charles coronation requires 'huge planning', Palace not thinking about Archie: Expert
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo played a prank on George Clooney: WATCH

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo played a prank on George Clooney: WATCH
Emma Roberts packs on PDA with new beau

Emma Roberts packs on PDA with new beau
Kanye West ‘pursuing’ model Juliana Nalu: ‘They’ve been on a few dates’

Kanye West ‘pursuing’ model Juliana Nalu: ‘They’ve been on a few dates’
Here’s why Brendan Gleeson joined 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Here’s why Brendan Gleeson joined 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Netflix 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy to join 'The Gorge'

Netflix 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy to join 'The Gorge'
Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates

Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates
Meghan Markle ‘raging’ at Prince Harry for memoir delay

Meghan Markle ‘raging’ at Prince Harry for memoir delay