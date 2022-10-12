Millie Bobby Brown expresses interest in writing finale for Stranger Things: Here’s why

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed she would love to write a musical finale for the popular Netflix series.



Millie, who plays Eleven in the hit series, told Total Film that she had some interesting ideas for the series finale based on 1980s setup.

“I'd love to be the writer! I'd make it more of a musical,” said 18-year-old.

Millie continued, “But, you know, they don't entrust it in the hands of me, which they should.”

The actress revealed she wanted her popular series to end on “high note” like long-running FX comedy starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and others.

“Trust me, I can do the finale to Stranger Things, and it would be great. I think it should be like It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that—a musical episode,” declared Millie.

For the unversed, the cast in the fourth season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia performed a “rock opera’ based on songs written by Charlie Kelly (Day)

Millie also addressed rumours that she might participate in a confirmed series’ spin-off.



“I'd love to see another bald-headed 10-year-old get given that opportunity. I would help her navigate it,” remarked Millie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Millie will be seen next in Enola Holmes 2, streaming on Netflix on November 4.