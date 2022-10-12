 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘one and only heart to heart’ with King Charles exposed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022


This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Dan Wootton, in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, "Hewitt’s announcement came as no surprise. Prince Charles, his real father, had beaten the soldier to the punch many years previously."

"Aware of how cruel gossip can be, he had summoned his younger son for a heart-to-heart meeting in the summer before he started at Eton. He warned him that he would hear such rumours, and assured him they were not true."

"Harry listened to his father’s difficult speech without interrupting. He had always looked up to Hewitt, a war hero, a real-life tank commander in the First Gulf War and an immensely likeable man. Hewitt had been a true mentor to the boy, and Charles knew it."

"It was, according to the account relayed to me, one of the hardest moments in the heir’s life. No longer could the fact be concealed that Diana really had been in love with the dashing officer. Despite the pain it caused Charles to deliver the message, however, he handled it with great courage."

"Harry thanked him, but he hung on to his admiration for his mother’s soldier lover until Hewitt subsequently sold his story of the affair — an error of judgment for which he has since been almost universally condemned."

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique new girlfriend spends time with Shakira’s kids: Report

Gerard Pique new girlfriend spends time with Shakira’s kids: Report
Netflix upcoming film 'Enola Holmes 2' trailer part 2 is out: Watch

Netflix upcoming film 'Enola Holmes 2' trailer part 2 is out: Watch
Ed Sheeran presents 'wild gift' to Sam Smith: Check out

Ed Sheeran presents 'wild gift' to Sam Smith: Check out

Meghan Markle accused of ‘crying’ over own issues: ‘Dizzying woman!’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘crying’ over own issues: ‘Dizzying woman!’
Nicola Peltz declares another war with Victoria Beckham?

Nicola Peltz declares another war with Victoria Beckham?
Jennifer Aniston backs David Schwimmer as actor slams 'bigot' Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston backs David Schwimmer as actor slams 'bigot' Kanye West
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘spare’ Prince Andrew public backlash in memoir?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘spare’ Prince Andrew public backlash in memoir?
Ballet stars who fled Russia’s Ukraine war reunite in US

Ballet stars who fled Russia’s Ukraine war reunite in US
Millie Bobby Brown expresses interest in writing finale for Stranger Things: Here’s why

Millie Bobby Brown expresses interest in writing finale for Stranger Things: Here’s why
Ricky Gervais continues shading Golden Globes Awards

Ricky Gervais continues shading Golden Globes Awards
Lizzo opens up on being bullied at school by her peers for her choice of ‘music’

Lizzo opens up on being bullied at school by her peers for her choice of ‘music’
Kanye West diverting attention from anti-semitic posts to new girlfriend: Report

Kanye West diverting attention from anti-semitic posts to new girlfriend: Report