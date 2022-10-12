 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘eye-rolling’ release ‘nothing but whinging, moaning’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of turning onto ‘yet another’ whining and moaning podcast host.

Royal correspondent Rupert Bell and TalkTV's Julia Hartley-Brewer issued these insights.

According to Express UK, Ms Hartley-Brewer started it all off by saying, “She's whinging and moaning again. There are these stereotypes and I do accept that but she's talking about how she's been called these things and isn't that terrible.”

“Hasn't she been called these things because of what she's said and what she's done rather than because she's a woman?”

But Mr Bell on the other hand added, “Another eye-rolling moment from me there Julia, I have to say. It's this Californian culture where everything has to be analysed. You've got to go see a therapist.”

“Why can't people sometimes take a look at themselves when they haven't got a problem? I'm not sure Meghan has got huge problems because she's living in a million-dollar house and she's extremely comfortable.”

But before concluding he added, “But it's the 'woe is me' feeling that she always wants to create. She doesn't sound happy.”

