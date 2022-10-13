Netflix: unveils K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list

Netflix will definitely be a big treat for the fans of K-dramas as the streaming giant is bringing more new movies and shows in 2023.



List of Movies:

A Time Called You (Season 1)

Black Knight (Season 1)

Celebrity (Season 1)

Chicken Nugget (Season 1)

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1)

Goodbye Earth (Season 1)

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1)

The Girl Downstairs (Season 1)

Hunting Dogs (Season 1)

Mask Girl (Season 1)

Murder Dieary (Season 1)

Queen of the Scene ( Season 1 )

Queen Maker (Season 1)

Song of the Bandits (Season 1)

Check the list of Series: