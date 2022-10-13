Netflix: unveils K-drama series coming in 2023: Complete list

Netflix will definitely be a big treat for the fans of K-dramas as the streaming giant is bringing more new movies and shows in 2023.
List of Movies:
- A Time Called You (Season 1)
- Black Knight (Season 1)
- Celebrity (Season 1)
- Chicken Nugget (Season 1)
- Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1)
- Goodbye Earth (Season 1)
- Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1)
- The Girl Downstairs (Season 1)
- Hunting Dogs (Season 1)
- Mask Girl (Season 1)
- Murder Dieary (Season 1)
- Queen of the Scene ( Season 1 )
- Queen Maker (Season 1)
- Song of the Bandits (Season 1)
Check the list of Series:
- Believer 2 (2023)
- Jung_E (2023)
- Gil Bok-soon (2023)
- Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2)
- The Uncanny Counter 2