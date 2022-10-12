 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif talks about her married life: 'It's been really beautiful'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Katrina Kaif to star in Phone Bhoot next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar
Katrina Kaif to star in 'Phone Bhoot' next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar

Katrina Kaif talked opens up about her married life with Vicky Kaushal, says it has been really beautiful and wonderful.

The duo got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan among their close friends and family members. Kaif, while talking about her married life, stated: “Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life, you are now sharing your life with a person and you’re living together. It’s been really beautiful, it’s been really really wonderful.”

“He has been away a lot on shoots, as have I, so I think that’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there is constant travel, you do get less time together. But he is just a very very wonderful person, and I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life, added Rajneeti actress.”

Katrina appeared in an interview with PinkVilla along with Phone Bhoot co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. The three also spoke about their upcoming film.

Check out the interview:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the film Merry Christmas. Ishaan has Pippa lined up next, whereas Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan next, reports PinkVilla.

