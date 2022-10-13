 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

British prime minister takes no chances with royal etiquette in meeting with King Charles

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

British prime minister takes no chances with royal etiquette in meeting with King Charles

King Charles held the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the Buckingham Palace.

The video of the prime minister meeting the monarch has elicited interesting reactions on social media.

Sharing the picture of the duo, Journalist Richard Eden wrote, "A curtsy followed by a bow....our new Prime Minister is taking no chances with royal etiquette."

The prime minister had held her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth a couple of days before the monarch's death.


More From Entertainment:

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

Harry and Meghan's son being put before King Charles says expert

King Charles is not politically neutral?

King Charles is not politically neutral?

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, dies in car crash at 23

Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, dies in car crash at 23
Lizzo expresses dismay over Black women treatment in the US

Lizzo expresses dismay over Black women treatment in the US
King Charles III won't let Meghan and Harry damage monarchy

King Charles III won't let Meghan and Harry damage monarchy

Jennifer Lopez would not let go of Ben Affleck's past mistakes: ‘Paying off emotional debt’

Jennifer Lopez would not let go of Ben Affleck's past mistakes: ‘Paying off emotional debt’
Prince William discusses Boston visit with mayor Michelle Wu

Prince William discusses Boston visit with mayor Michelle Wu
Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes'

Kim Kardashian podcast tops the chart leaving behind Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes'
Charlie Puth creates an original beat live on Jimmy Fallon’s Show using a 'mug and spoon'

Charlie Puth creates an original beat live on Jimmy Fallon’s Show using a 'mug and spoon'
Orlando Bloom dishes on mental health journey after ‘near-death’ experience

Orlando Bloom dishes on mental health journey after ‘near-death’ experience
'Meghan Markle is an actress who’s constantly acting the victim'

'Meghan Markle is an actress who’s constantly acting the victim'