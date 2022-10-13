 
Don’t listen to anyone, Afridi advises Rizwan

Shahid Afridi (L) and Mohammad Rizwan.— Facebook/AFP
  • We should thank God for Rizwan, says Afridi.
  • Both Rizwan and Babar are giving a good start, he says.
  • Babar should get out of mediocre approach, Afridi advises.

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi has advised wicket keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan not to listen to anyone, Geo News reported.

While talking to a private TV channel, Shahid Afridi advised to opening duo Rizwan and Babar for the ongoing triangular series.

“We should thank God for Rizwan and the way he is playing he should not listen to anyone,” said Afridi.

The former captain further said that during the match start is very important and in the team both Rizwan and Babar are giving a good start.

Speaking on Babar Azam’s statement in which he said that 160 runs target is good for Bangladesh, Afridi said that Babar should get out of this mediocre approach and start thinking big.

“If you are thinking of a target of 160 runs against Bangladesh, then what would be your approach against big teams?" Afridi questioned.

“Therefore, Babar should have a bigger approach as he is among the top 3 in the world’s ranking and also a daring player,” advises Afridi.

