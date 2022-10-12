Afridi calls himself half-father-in-law of Shaheen

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and Shahid Afridi. —Shaheen Afridi Facebook

Star all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi called himself half father-in-law of Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, Geo News reported.



Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had missed the Asia cup first, then the home series against England and later the ongoing triangular series being played in New Zealand due to an injury.

Cricket fans are worried about Shaheen’s injury ahead of the T20 WC scheduled in the next week of October, therefore Shahid Afridi was questioned about his health and the ex-captain’s reply made everyone laugh.

While talking to a private TV channel, on a question regarding Shaheen’s health, Shahid Afridi replied, “I am not Shaheen’s doctor, but presently I am his half-father-in-law.”

Afridi further said that after coming from America, he was just resting and didn’t get time to read his messages.

“Shaheen messaged me about his health but I could not reply. However, he was feeling better but his fitness is much more important,” he said.

When will Shaheen Afridi join national squad?

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 in Brisbane as per schedule on Saturday (October 15).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the decision has been taken after the star player underwent his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee.

"I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in the campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches," Shaheen said.