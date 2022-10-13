Kim Kardashian has cut ties with Kanye West: 'Only talks through assistant'

 
Kim Kardashian is upset with Kanye West growing outbursts and is maintaining her distance with the rapper.

The Kardashians star has "zero communication" with her ex directly. The only discussion they usually have with one another is about the parenting duties of their kids.

Kim and Kanye share four kids; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

A source told Page Six : "They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021, proceedings of which are yet to be finalised.

